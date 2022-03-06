Collecting sample for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded an additional 142,136 COVID-19 infections, including eight imported cases, in the past 24 hours to 4pm on March 6, the Ministry of Health announced.



The capital city of Hanoi continued to log the highest number of infections with 29,578.



It was followed by northern Bac Ninh and central Nghe An provinces, with 8,355 and 7,579 cases, respectively.



The new infections brought the country’s total caseload to 4,434,700, ranking 21st among 225 countries and territories across the world.



Another 87 fatalities were reported on March 6, raising the nation’s death toll to 40,813.



The same day, 65,445 patients were declared to be free from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, lifting the total number of recoveries to 2,681,447.



More than 197.57 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in Vietnam./.

VNA