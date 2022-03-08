A health worker collects nasal sample for COVID-19 testing. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded an additional 162,435 COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours to 4pm on March 8, the Ministry of Health announced.



The capital city of Hanoi continued to log the highest number of infections with 32,650. It was followed by central Nghe An and northern Bac Ninh provinces, with 15,292 and 10,731 cases, respectively.



Besides, the northern province of Bac Ninh supplemented 32,380 cases after verifying information.



The national tally reached 4,776,873.



Eighty-six fatalities were reported on March 8, raising the nation’s death toll to 40,977.



The same day, 70,902 patients were declared to be free from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, lifting the total number of recoveries to 2,789,342.



More than 198.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Vietnam to date./.