Vietnam logs 581 new COVID-19 cases on December 1
Molravir, an antiviral drug for COVID-19 treatment, sold at a pharmacy (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,516,489 with 581 new cases recorded on December 1, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 89 patients given the all-clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,608.57710,608,342.
Meanwhile, there are 45 patients needing breathing support.
One death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities rose to 43,176.
With 100,761 doses administered on November 30, the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected rose to 264,486,568./.