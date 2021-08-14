Vietnam logs 9,716 new cases of COVID-19 on August 14
Vietnam logged 7,716 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours to 6pm August 14, including six imported cases, according to the Health Ministry.
A vaccination site in Vung Tau city (Photo: VNA)
More than half of the new cases were detected in Ho Chi Minh City (4,231), while Binh Duong registered 2,029 cases, Dong Nai 1,023, Tien Giang 461. The capital city of Hanoi reported 40 cases.
The national tally rose to 265,464.
The same day, an additional 349 deaths related to COVID-19 were reported, raising the death toll to 5,437.
Meanwhile, 4,247 patients were given the all-clear, bringing the total recoveries to 96,985 ca.
Among patients under treatment, 579 are being cared for in ICU, while 18 critical cases are being treated with ECMO.
The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far reached 13,772,920, with 1,271,973 people having received two full doses. /.