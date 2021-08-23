Health PetroVietnam donates 200 ventilators to treat severe COVID-19 patients The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) has donated 200 high-function ventilators and medical supplies to the Ministry of Health to support the treatment of severe COVID-19 patients, thus contributing to the protection of people's health.

Health Vietnam's defence ministry receives 200,000 Vero-Cell vaccine doses donated by Chinese peer A ceremony was held at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on August 23 to receive 200,000 doses of Vero-Cell vaccine produced by Sinopharm and 201,600 disposable syringes as a gift from China’s Ministry of National Defence to the Ministry of National Defence of Vietnam.

Health Defence ministry hands over 30 ambulances to support HCM City's COVID-19 fight The Ho Chi Minh City High Command on August 23 handed over 30 ambulances from the Ministry of National Defence to support HCM City in strengthening COVID-19 prevention and control.

Health Additional 340 mobile military medical units sent to southern localities The Military Medical University on August 23 held a ceremony to send 1,096 more medical military officers and students to the south to help Ho Chi Minh City and other southern localities fight against COVID-19.