Sci-Tech Technology project helps connect doctors with COVID-19 patients The Help Me! project, a member of the National Technology Centre for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, has been recently launched, connecting many IT engineers and over 150 volunteers in Vietnam and around the world to support Vietnamese people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health Oversea Vietnamese in US donates 250 ventilators to homeland David Duong, president of California Waste Solutions (CWS) and CEO of Vietnam Waste Solutions (VWS) has handed over 250 ventilators to the Consulate General of Vietnam in San Francisco to aid anti-pandemic efforts in the homeland.