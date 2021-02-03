Health Quang Ninh residents required to fill in health declarations from February 3 All residents in the northern province of Quang Ninh will be required to complete a health declaration from February 3 amid the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health Noi Bai Airport requests COVID-19 testing for all staff Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport has sought COVID-19 testing for about 3,200 employees in order to ensure there are staff working round the clock at the airport, Acting Director To Tu Ha said on February 2.

Health Quang Ninh imposes temporary lockdown on additional 11 wards, communes The People’s Committee of Dong Trieu town in the northern province of Quang Ninh has decided to impose a temporary lockdown on an additional 11 wards and communes from 9:00 am on February 2 until the province issues a new direction.

Health UK COVID-19 variant found in patients in Hai Duong, Quang Ninh A new and more contagious variant of COVID-19 from the UK was found in patients in the northern provinces of Hai Duong and Quang Ninh, according to the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology.