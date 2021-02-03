Vietnam logs nine new COVID-19 infections on February 3
Sample collection for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam documented nine locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections, and no imported cases in the past 12 hours as of 6am on February 3, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Of the new cases, four were recorded in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai, two in the northern province Hai Duong province – the country’s largest COVID-19 hotspot, two in the southern province of Binh Duong, and one in Hanoi.
The country has recorded 1,891 SARS-CoV-2 infections so far. Of the total, 1,003 were locally-transmitted cases, including 310 linked to Hai Duong since the latest coronavirus outbreak hit the province on January 27.
According to the Treatment Sub-committee under National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, 1,461 COVID-19 patients have recovered. Among the patients still under treatment, three have tested negative for the virus one, seven twice, and two thrice. Thirty- five died from complications related to the disease.
There are 27,714 people who had close contact with confirmed cases or coming from the pandemic-hit regions under quarantine at present./.