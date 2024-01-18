Vietnam’s early engagement in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity highlights its proactive stance as one of the first countries to join the discussions initiated by the US in May 2022, according to insiders.

The IPEF is designed to set rules and norms with high standards to guide trade practices and foster economic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

The framework focuses on four key pillars: trade, supply chain, clean economy, and fair economy.

Marc Knapper - US Ambassador to Vietnam

The idea of the IPEF is to address the challenges we face in the 21st century. These challenges, such as climate change, supply chain resilience, and the transition to clean energy, often fall outside the scope of traditional or existing trade agreements. The goal of the Biden-Harris administration in launching the IPEF was to find a way to work with partners to tackle these 21st-century problems using innovative solutions.

For Vietnam, the discussion of the IPEF should aim at a framework that brings practical benefits to the people, as well as promote peace, stability, cooperation, development and prosperity in the region and the world.

Marc Knapper - US Ambassador to Vietnam

First, we were extremely pleased that Vietnam chose to join the United States and other countries to kick off the IPEF in May 2022. We feel valued very much Vietnam’s constructive role in the IPEF discussions. Vietnam has been a very good partner, as we’ve moved from the initial stages until today, in which we’ve been substantially wrapped up three of the four pillars that make up IPEF, and will continue working on the first pillar, which focuses on trade. We are confident that we can successfully accomplish this goal, especially given the substantial progress we made during the APEC meeting in San Francisco last November.

During the second IPEF meeting held as part of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in San Francisco in November 2023, Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong delivered a speech at the event. Scholars recognised the proposals made by the Vietnamese State leader as representing Vietnam’s efforts to contribute to discussions for an effective and inclusive IPEF.

Carl Thayer - Emeritus Professor at University of New South Wales, Canberra

President Vo Van Thuong’s speech to the APEC Summit was sophisticated and well-crafted. He addressed three major issues. He identified the problems facing the world economy. He explored the role and made suggestions to APEC members and their private sectors. And finally, he outlined Vietnam’s development goal. In sum, he spoke to the future where innovation will play a leading role.

Stephen Nagy – Professor at International Christian University, Tokyo

Vietnam continues to be pragmatic when it comes to trade agreements. Joining the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, Vietnam is looking at all economic opportunities within the region. The concept of “bamboo diplomacy” has been applied in trade relations as well, which means the country is flexible to manage challenges that it faces and remains steadfast in grasping every opportunity within the region.

Tran Thi Thuy Linh – IPEF researcher, lecturer at Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam

Since the beginning of the renewal period from 1986, Vietnam has actively engaged in the global integration process and cooperated with the world. As Vietnam depends more and more on international trade, an open and inclusive IPEF could provide the country with opportunities to diversify economic partnerships, especially wih the US, and strengthen its role in the global economy.

As one of the top 20 fastest-growing economies globally, Vietnam holds a significant position as a major actor in international trade. Its active participation in the discussions of IPEF contributes to shaping the economic landscape and reinforces its role as a key player in the global arena./.

Linh Ha - Hong Nhung VNA