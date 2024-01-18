Vietnam has successfully negotiated, signed, and implemented 19 bilateral and multilateral free trade agreements (FTAs) with major economies worldwide. Currently, 16 of these FTAs, involving over 60 partners, are in effect, covering all continents and accounting for nearly 90% of global GDP, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade. The IPEF framework is under negotiation with 14 partners, namely Australia, Brunei, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the United States and Vietnam, who represent 40% of global GDP and 28% of global goods and services trade. The framework focuses on four key pillars: trade, supply chain, a clean economy, and a fair economy.