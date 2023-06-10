Health COVID-19 meets criteria for Group B infectious diseases: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who is also Head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, chaired the committee's 20th meeting via teleconference with all 63 provinces and centrally-run cities of the country.

Health Heartbeat Vietnam saves 10,000 children with congenital heart defects A ceremony to celebrate the “Heartbeat Vietnam saving 10,000 children” with congenital heart defects was held in Ho Chi Minh City on June 1 by the VinaCapital Foundation (VCF).