At a wind power farm in Ninh Thuan (Photo: VNA)

– Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dang Quoc Khanh had a discussion in Hanoi on July 13 with the UK’s ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew on cooperation between the two countries in responding to climate change and protecting the environment.Khanh expressed his delight at the close collaboration between the two countries in recent years to deal with global challenges, including those in greenhouse gas emission (GHG) reduction, climate change response, biodiversity protection, forest preservation, and smart city development.The official hailed the UK and the European Union’s establishment of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) with Vietnam, supporting the country in realising its commitments made at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference.The UK has helped Vietnam in making comprehensive assessments on impacts of energy transition, minimising negative effects during the process, while assisting the country in connecting with financial and credit institutions and providing Vietnam with technical and know-how support to enhance the country’s capacity in implementing the commitments as well as initiatives in GHG emission reduction and climate change mitigation, he noted, adding that the European country has also helped Vietnam in assessing emission level and developing the carbon market.The minister said that Vietnam has launched a national strategy on climate change until 2050 and a project on implementing tasks and solutions to implement outcomes of the COP26, aiming for net-zero emission by 2050.Vietnam plans to put some offshore wind power projects into operation in the 2022-2030 period, he noted, adding that BP Group of the UK is cooperating with SOVICO Group of Vietnam on developing offshore wind power in Hai Phong and Quang Ninh.The minister underlined that Vietnam welcomes UK businesses to invest in Vietnam and engage in activities related to renewable energy, especially offshore wind power. Vietnam also hopes for the UK’s support in technologies to operate the national power system when the contributions of renewable sources increase.He said that the ministry will consider the signing of a cooperation agreement with the UK’s Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs in the field of reducing air pollution and chemical pollution due to the abuse of pesticides in agriculture.He said he hopes the British ambassador will help hasten cooperation between the two sides in an effective manner.For his part, Ambassador Iain Frew said that over the years, the UK Government and the UK Embassy in Vietnam have increased cooperation activities with Vietnam in the fields of environment, climate change, energy transition, offshore wind power development and biodiversity preservation.The diplomat hailed Vietnam’s commitment to net-zero emission by 2050 and practical and comprehensive actions the country has taken to realise the commitment.He affirmed that his country will continue to promote cooperation with Vietnam in the time to come, especially in climate change response, offshore wind power development as well as energy transition./.