Vietnam have two more tougher oppositions in this international friendly calendar, as they face Uzbekistan in a behind closed-doors game on October 13, and the Republic of Korea in Suwon on October 17./. Both teams started the match slowly, but Vietnam played with more confidence, despite all the odds stacked against them.The stats showed that Philippe Troussier's men had more possession, and more accurate passes in the first half than the Dragon's Team.In the final minutes of the first half, Vietnam had more chances but clumsy footwork in the final third sent the Golden Star Warriors to the locker room with a goalless draw at the interval.Troussier brought on young stars in the second half, hoping for creativity in attack. The changes brought control of the match to Troussier's men, with countless opportunities coming in the first ten minutes.However, a smart China took the lead in the 56th minute, when Liu Yang's cross from the left found an unmarked Wang Qiuming, who fired a one-touch volley into Lam’s net.After Linh was sent off in the 89th minute, China with the man advantage, reversed the pressure and capitalised with a goal from Wu Lei in the eighth minute of added time.Vietnam have two more tougher oppositions in this international friendly calendar, as they face Uzbekistan in a behind closed-doors game on October 13, and the Republic of Korea in Suwon on October 17./.

VNA