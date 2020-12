Vietnam would be exposed to such risks as discrimination in tax imposition and goods evaluation in the US market after the US added Vietnam in the list. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam is working hard to build a stable and transparent investment and business environment, thus becoming a destination for international human and capital resources, so it would be unreasonable for the country to devaluate its currency, experts have said.They made the affirmation following the US Treasury Department’s labelling of Vietnam as a currency manipulator According to Associate Prof. Dinh Trong Thinh, a senior lecturer at the Academy of Finance, Vietnam would be exposed to such risks as discrimination in tax imposition and goods evaluation in the US market after the US added Vietnam in the list.One month ago, the US held a forum for its experts and businesses, and those from Vietnam and certain countries, where most of the delegates shared the view that Vietnam has not manipulated its currency.The American Chamber of Commerce (Amcham) in Hanoi said in a statement that the US and Vietnam have developed a healthy commercial relationship that has created jobs, tax revenues, and opportunities for both countries over the past year.“Currency manipulation has not been an issue for our membership, and any potential action in the final days of the Trump administration to harm Vietnam’s economy with punitive tariffs will damage the close partnership the two countries have developed over many years,” said Adam Sitkoff, Executive Director of AmCham in Hanoi.He added tariffs or other retaliatory measures could have broad commercial implications for companies and investors in Vietnam.Sitkoff said the recent growth of Vietnam’s export to the US was driven primarily by the relocation of the supply chain from China to Vietnam.“We believe in a cooperative approach and prefer that the US government prioritises its efforts on more pressing issues facing our business community. Examples include policies on digital trade and broadcast, pharmaceutical imports, intellectual property rights, customs and tax procedures, and more.”By opening up its market to more American goods and services, Vietnam can reduce its growing trade surplus with the United States in a manner that benefits both countries, he said.Regarding the US Department of Treasury’s announcement of a report on Macroeconomic and Foreign Exchange Policies of Major Trading Partners, in which Vietnam and Switzerland were listed as currency manipulators, at a meeting of the Government’s standing members on December 18, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said that under the instruction of him and other Vietnamese government leaders, Vietnamese ministries and agencies have actively coordinated with US partners, and reaped fruitful outcomes, especially in trade and investment.The two sides have worked together to deal with difficulties and obstacles to maintain a stable trade relationship, towards harmonious, sustainable and win-win trade, the PM said.The spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry and the State Bank of Vietnam have answered reporters’ questions related to the issue, clarifying Vietnam’s viewpoint on monetary regulating policy, which aims to stabilise the macro-economy but not to devaluate the currency to create trade advantages.The Prime Minister has assigned ministries and agencies to continue coordinating closely with the US side to maintain the momentum of the bilateral partnership and make it stronger in the future, bringing practical benefits to peoples and businesses of both countries.Truong Van Phuoc, a member of the advisory panel to the Prime Minister and former acting Chairman of the National Financial Supervisory Commission, said there are several points in the Treasury’s report that need to be clarified.Regarding the large trade surplus with the US, Phuoc, who is also a former head of the Foreign Exchange Management Department at the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), said the country’s trade activities in the past three decades reflect its transition process to a market-oriented economy, with the distinguishing features of cheap labour costs, labour-intensive growth, inflows of foreign investment, and exploitation of natural resources resulting in cheap exports. Therefore, it is unreasonable to say that Vietnam uses foreign exchange to make its products even more of a bargain.With a material current account surplus, Vietnam has enjoyed a trade surplus in recent years, but the actual amount is not significant, at around 5-10 billion USD each year and over 20 billion USD in 2020 in particular. As most of the country’s current account comes from remittances, foreign exchange is not the element that makes the current account surplus exceed 2 percent of GDP.Touching on interventions in the foreign exchange market, Vietnam does not allow foreign currencies to be used as a means of payment, which means foreign investors and exporters must exchange their money into Vietnam dong to conduct business activities.For this reason, it is compulsory for the SBV to purchase foreign currencies, since it facilitates business activities of people in Vietnam, Phuoc stressed.Another issue is that the US perceives that Vietnam has bought foreign currencies to set the value of the Vietnam dong below its real value.Phuoc said Vietnam should explain to the US more clearly about its currency’s parity with the US dollar.This parity largely depends on the inflation difference between Vietnam and its major trading partners, especially the US, he elaborated, adding that annual inflation in Vietnam has averaged 4 percent in recent years, with 5 percent the highest, while exchange rate growth has been maintained at 1-1.5 percent, or 2 percent in certain years. Compared to inflation, the exchange rate has increased at a much slower pace.There is no such thing as currency devaluation, but the Vietnam dong’s current value is even higher than its real value.“These are factors indicating that Vietnam has not manipulated its currency,” Phuoc stated.