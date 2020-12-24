Vietnam’s monetary policies have been carried out to concretise a consistent target of controlling inflation rate and ensure macroeconomic stability, the bank said, adding it does not seek unfair trade advantages. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam does not manipulate its currency, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) affirmed on December 17, one day after the US Treasury Department announced the Macroeconomic and Foreign Exchange Policies of Major Trading Partners of the US report, which designated Vietnam and Switzerland as money manipulators.The country’s monetary policies have been carried out to concretise a consistent target of controlling inflation rate and ensure macroeconomic stability, the bank said, adding it does not seek unfair trade advantages.Trade surplus with the US, and material current account surplus are the results of many factors, including those related to distinguished features of the Vietnamese economy.The bank’s purchase of foreign currencies aims to ensure the smooth operation of foreign currency markets in the context of abundant supply, contributing to stabilising the macro-economy and building up State foreign currency reserves, which remain low compared to regional countries, so as to enhance national financial-monetary security.Phuoc believed the US will listen to the Vietnamese side, and trade and foreign exchange experts so as to see that Vietnam has no intention to devalue its dong.Through dialogues and debates, Vietnam has received support from renowned US economists, who have a deeper view in the story.The SBV will join hands with competent ministries and sectors to work on issues of the US’s concern based on the spirit of cooperation and mutual benefits towards building harmonised and sustainable trade relations.It will continue current monetary policy to curb inflation rate, stabilise the macroeconomy, support economic growth in a rational manner, while taking a flexible foreign exchange policy based on macro-economic balances and market developments.Chief Executive Officer of HSBC Vietnam Tim Evans said SBV provided two-way support when it lowered the USD selling rate in March to meet demands as when foreign exchange market appeared to be under pressure during the social distancing period, and lower the USD buying rate in November when dollar supply in the market turned ample again.Unlike previous years when the dong usually depreciated against the greenback, in 2020, the dong has even appreciated slightly by about 0.2 percent compared to the dollar, while there has been almost no year-end pressure for the foreign exchange market, he said.“We have grounds to expect the exchange rates in 2021 to continue to be managed flexibly,” Evans said. “Notably, with the foreign exchange reserves surging to record high, the SBV has enough tools and resources to stabilise the exchange rates to meet market supply and demand. However, there are still challenges that need to be observed and monitored such as the vaccination roadmap for COVID-19, the recovery of the global supply chain, not to mention 2021 being a transition year for the US presidency.”“Against the context of unpredictable fluctuations of exchange rates, businesses, especially in export-import area and businesses with foreign loans in foreign currencies need to actively use hedging tools, especially through derivatives such as term contracts, interest rate swap contracts, etc. to ensure their proactiveness in cash flow planning and profit balancing,” he noted./.