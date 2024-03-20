Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 20 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, Argentina expand cooperation relations Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son on March 19 held talks with Argentina’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship Diana Elena Mondino who is paying an official visit to Vietnam from March 19-20.

Politics Ninh Binh, Laos’ Oudomxay strengthen cooperation relations Secretary of the Party Committee of Ninh Binh province Doan Minh Huan had a working session with a visiting delegation from the Lao province of Oudomxay led by Bounkhong Lachiemphone, Secretary of the Party Committee and governor of Oudomxay on March 19.

Politics Vietnam, Laos to enhance social security cooperation Deputy General Director of the Vietnam Social Security (VSS) Nguyen Duc Hoa chaired a working session with Deputy Director General of the Lao Social Security Organisation (LSSO) Bouahome Phommachane in Hanoi on March 19.