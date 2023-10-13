Statistics released by Custom Market Insights in August show that the global semiconductor chip market size was valued at 580 billion USD in 2022 and it will grow to 635 billion USD this year, and 1.12 trillion in 2032.

Chip imports from Vietnam to the US jumped from more than 320 million USD in February 2022 to over 560 million USD after one year to account for an 12% market share, only after Malaysia and Taiwan (China).

Aware of Vietnam’s potential in this field, many chip giants have poured investments in the Southeast Asian nation.

Amkor Technology will put into operation a 1.6 billion USD factory in the northern province of Bac Ninh this month.

Samsung is testing its ball grid array products and will mass produce them at the tech giant's factory in northern Thai Nguyen province later this year.

In a joint statement on the Vietnam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the two countries noted Vietnam’s sizable potential to become a key nation in the semiconductor industry./.

VNA