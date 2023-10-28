Business Month-long Hanoi Mega Sale 2023 kicks off The Hanoi Promotion Agency, in collaboration with relevant departments and agencies, launched Hanoi Mega Sale 2023 in the capital city on October 27 evening.

Business Vietnam's fibre exports foresee positive signals Vietnam is the world's sixth-largest fibre exporter and the world's third-largest exporter of textiles and garments - just behind China and Bangladesh.

Business Nam Dinh promotes trade, investment with French businesses Nam Dinh always supports the quick settlement of investment procedures for foreign businesses through the single-window mechanism to ensure the shortest possible time and no irrational costs for them, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Pham Gia Tuc told representatives of the French Business Confederation (MEDEF) at their meeting in Paris on October 27.

Business Used car market faces more difficulties Many car manufacturers have recently unveiled new car models, offering significant discounts to boost consumer interest, further complicating the already challenging second-hand car market.