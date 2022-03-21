Politics Vietnam, US work to elevate ties to strategic partnership Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Evans Knapper have affirmed that they will work towards the elevation of the Vietnam-US ties to a strategic partnership during their meeting in Hanoi on March 21.

Politics Prime Ministers of Vietnam, Malaysia hold talks Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held talks with visiting Malaysian PM Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob in Hanoi on March 21.

Politics Top legislator chairs conference on People’s Council affairs National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue chaired a conference reviewing the work of People’s Councils of southern cities and provinces, held by the NA Standing Committee in Ho Chi Minh City on March 21.

Politics Top legislator urges HCM City to focus on high-quality personnel development National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on March 20 asked Ho Chi Minh City to focus on personnel development, especially high-quality workforce, and attract talents at home and abroad, thus meeting requirements of rapid, sustainable development and international integration.