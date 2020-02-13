Politics Vietnam, India treasure bilateral traditional relationship Vietnamese Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh and Indian Vice President Venkaiah Naidu affirmed that they attach great importance to the long-standing friendship between the two countries during their talks in New Delhi on February 12.

Politics Workshop highlights Vietnam-Switzerland partnership Vietnamese Ambassador to Switzerland Le Linh Lan highlighted the growing partnership between the two countries in all spheres such as economy, trade, investment and tourism at a recent workshop held in Geneva.

Politics Vietnam chairs meeting of ASEAN Committee in Geneva in WTO The Permanent Representative of Vietnam in Geneva, Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai on February 11 chaired a meeting of the ASEAN Committee in Geneva (ACG) in the World Trade Organisation (WTO), the first in her capacity as the new head of the committee.

Politics Ruling parties of Vietnam, Nicaragua enhance ties The Communist Party of Vietnam and the ruling Sandinista National Liberation Front Party (FSLN) of Nicaragua have signed a cooperation agreement for 2020-2025 to enhance friendship, solidarity and comprehensive collaboration between the two parties and countries.