Business Forum seeks to accelerate innovation in industry Representatives of some 200 companies and associations gathered at Industry Innovation Forum 2022, themed “Smart Manufacturing”, held by the Board of Management of Saigon Hi-tech Park (SHTP) in Ho Chi Minh City on September 20.

Business Reference exchange rate unchanged on September 21 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,301 VND/USD on September 21, unchanged from the previous day.

Business Deep processing to develop the local agricultural products Vietnam's annual fruit and vegetable output has reached 31 million tonnes, but processing rates are only around 12% to 17%. As a result, the processing industry only meets about 8% to 10% of the fruit and vegetable output's annual output.

Business UKVFTA helps to promote agricultural trade exchanges with UK The UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) has had a clear impact on trade exchanges between Vietnam and the UK, particularly in the field of agriculture, since it officially took effect on May 1, 2021.