At the Vietnam Medi-Pharm 2017 (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 25th Vietnam International Exhibitions on Products, Equipment, Supplies for Pharmaceutical, Medical, Hospital and Rehabilitation – Vietnam Medi-Pharm 2018 will take place in Hanoi from May 9-12.



The information was announced during a press conference co-hosted by the Health Ministry, the Vietnam Medical Products Import-Export JSC (Vimedimex) and the Vietnam Advertisement & Fair Exhibition (Vietfair) in Hanoi on May 2.



This year, 450 firms from 30 countries and territories worldwide will join the event with 535 stalls. It will be the first time Polish enterprises attend the event with display of software on medical cost, electronic spare parts and automation.



Major products on display include pharmaceuticals, functional food, medical equipment, dentistry and ophthalmological, and health care products, chemicals and experiment equipment.



The Health Ministry’s display area will disseminate the Party and State’s policies and laws on medical work, achievements and major tasks of Vietnam’s medical sector this year.



Concurrent events will be the Vietnam International Hospital Exhibition, the International Rehabilitation & Healthcare Technology Exhibition & Conference, the International Dental Exhibition, and seminars and forums on heart, blood pressure, and vaccination.



As part of the exhibitions will be consultancy on medical law, pharmaceutical market, public health care and epidemics prevention, among others.



The event, starting from 1994, takes place in May in Hanoi each year.-VNA