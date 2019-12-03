Vietnam Mekong River Commission holds second plenary in 2019
At the plenary meeting (Source: VNA)
Dak Nong (VNA) – The Vietnam Mekong River Commission (VMRC) held its second plenary meeting in 2019 in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong on December 3.
The meeting heard experts’ reports on water use strategies of Thailand and other regional countries, and the consultation process for the Luang Prabang hydropower project of Laos, and development of hydropower plants in the Mekong River’s mainstream.
Participants underlined the role of VMRC, especially in setting directions for addressing Mekong River-related issues. They pointed out negative impacts on socio-economic development in the Mekong River’s mainstream.
Addressing the event, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Le Cong Thanh affirmed that the VMRC will promptly provide warnings about trends, climate and weather conditions affecting the Mekong River system, to relevant provinces and cities. The commission will also expand external relations and consultations with other countries to minimize impacts on the Mekong River.
Thanh said Vietnamese localities in the Mekong River area should focus on sustainable development and switch to renewable energy. He called for building a master plan on erosion to roll out more effective solutions for the problem.
In 2019, the VMRC participated in the consultation process on a master plan for economic development of the Mekong Delta region, and contributed opinions to water resources plans and relevant investment projects.
It also completed the negotiation to build an agreement on regulations on water usage along the Vietnam - Cambodia border in accordance with the Minutes of the Vietnam - Cambodia Joint Committee Meeting.
In addition, the commission established a number of expert groups, mobilizing the extensive participation of all stakeholders in domestic and international activities.
In 2020, the commission will continue to monitor the exploitation and use of water resources and other natural resources in the Mekong basin.
It will closely coordinate with relevant agencies in proposing mechanisms to strengthen cooperation with member countries of the Mekong River Commission (MRC), and mechanisms of sharing cross-border water resources to ensure water security in the Mekong River basin and the Mekong Delta./.