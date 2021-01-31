2020 marked a major turning point in the last 100 years of humankind, with COVID-19 causing enormous harm to the global economy and disturbing life around the world.

In addition to pandemics, other non-traditional security challenges have also emerged, including water security, natural disasters, and floods that had a strong impact on Southeast Asia, including Vietnam.

In that context, Vietnam has promoted the strength of national solidarity, turning challenges into opportunities and posting outstanding achievements in all fields.

The Government and the Prime Minister identified the motto “fighting the pandemic like fighting an enemy” and determined that the “dual goals” of pandemic prevention and socio-economy recovery be reached.

It also promptly implemented policies to support people and businesses affected by the pandemic, conducted citizen protection efforts, and welcomed some 45,000 citizens home safely.

With a spirit of mutual support, Vietnam quickly provided masks, medical supplies, and financial aid to 51 countries and international organisations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, despite having limited national resources.

Vietnam has been recognised by the international community as a “beacon” in pandemic prevention and control and socio-economic development, ensuring social security.

Its economy grew 2.91% in 2020 - among the world’s highest. The size of its economy has increased 1.4-fold since the beginning of the 2016-2020 period, becoming the fourth-largest economy in ASEAN.

Cooperative relations between Vietnam and other countries, especially its neighbours, as well as important partners have continued to be strengthened and promoted.

Vietnam has actively and positively contributed to building and shaping multilateral institutions, especially in successfully taking on many international responsibilities at the same time: Chair of ASEAN 2020 and AIPA 41, and non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in the first year of the 2020-2021 term.

International economic integration saw breakthrough progress, creating a new driving force for rapid and sustainable economic growth. In addition to the effective implementation of the CPTPP, Vietnam signed and ratified the EVFTA and EVIPA with the EU and promoted the signing of an FTA with the UK and the RCEP during its 2020 ASEAN Chairmanship Year.

2021 is the first year of implementing the Resolution from the 13th Party Congress, the 2021-2025 socio-economic development plan, and the 2021-2030 socio-economic development strategy. Promoting the country’s achievements after 35 years of Doi Moi, with consensus and determination in both the political system and its people, Vietnam will firmly step into 2021 with a new mindset and soon realise the aspiration to build a powerful country./.

VNA