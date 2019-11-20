Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)

Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong has exchanged messages of congratulations with President of Mongolia Khaltmaa Battulga on the occasion of the – Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong has exchanged messages of congratulations with President of Mongolia Khaltmaa Battulga on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of Vietnam – Mongolia diplomatic ties (November 17).



On the occasion, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Mongolian counterpart Ukhnaa Khurelsukh; National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and Speaker of the Parliament of Mongolia Gombojav Zandanshatar; Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Mongolian Foreign Minister Damdin Tsogtbaatar also exchanged congratulatory messages.



Since the establishment of their diplomatic ties, the two countries have been developing bilateral relations in such various fields such as politics, economy, education and culture.



Political relations have enjoyed multiple strides with high-level mutual visits maintained. Bilateral trade reached 60 million USD in 2018, rising 2.5-fold from the five years earlier. As many as 164 Vietnamese businesses have invested 33 million USD in Mongolia so far./.

VNA