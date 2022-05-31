The article said that since Vietnam reopened its borders on March 15, the chamber has been visited almost every week by medium-sized German companies looking for new locations.



Vietnam offers tariff advantages thanks to the Trans-Pacific trade agreement with the US and is the only Asian country, besides Singapore, that has a free trade agreement with the EU.



Internationally active companies are diversifying their supply chains and considering Vietnam as an investment location, the article quoted the Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) in analysis of the country of 99 million inhabitants.



The Germany Trade & Invest also took Danish toy manufacturer Lego as an example, with the company investing more than 1.2 billion EUR (1.29 billion USD) in a new factory in Vietnam./.

VNA