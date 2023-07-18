Travel Tuan Chau Island - Beauty on the edge of Ha Long Bay Located about two kilometres from downtown Ha Long city, Tuan Chau Island is a perfect getaway for tourists due to its stunning natural surroundings, and has become a driving force for Quang Ninh province’s tourism development in recent times.

Travel Ninh Binh launches smart tourism application for visitors The northern province of Ninh Binh’s Department of Tourism has freshly introduced a mobile application developed specifically for tourists named “Ninhbinhtourisminfo.”

Travel Dong Thap province develops agricultural tourism The Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Dong Thap is boosting the development of agricultural tourism to exploit its potential and improve income for farmers.