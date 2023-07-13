Culture - Sports Unique art of creating beeswax patterns by H’Mong people Creating patterns with beeswax on fabric is a popular and unique technique of the H’Mong ethnic minority group in Che Cu Nha commune, Mu Cang Chai district, in the northwestern mountainous province of Yen Bai.

Videos National Authority of Tourism developing culinary map Vietnam’s tourism development strategy to 2030 has identified culinary tourism as a typical product for positioning the country’s tourism brand.

Culture - Sports Restoration of last Vietnamese king’s palace to be completed by year-end The restoration and upgrade of Kien Trung Palace in the Hue Imperial Citadel (Dai Noi), which began in February 2019, is expected to be completed by the end of this year, according to the Hue Monuments Conservation Centre.