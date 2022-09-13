Vietnam is one of the cheapest countries to visit, and among the most underrated, the magazine said.

Eating local dishes will only cost you a few dollars per meal, and a cup of ca phe da, or iced coffee, is less than a dollar.

The drink has become an indispensable part of Vietnamese daily life in recent years – with millions starting their day with a cup in the morning.

The Travel also recommended tourists to explore Vietnam by bus or train with cheap fares.

If visitors don't mind slow and long-distance travel, then buses and trains around Vietnam are among the most affordable in the world, making it easy to explore all of this beautiful country./.

VNA