Health 33 new local COVID-19 infections recorded, all in quarantined, sealed-off areas Thirty-four new cases of COVID-19, including 33 local infections and one imported, were recorded in Vietnam in the 12 hours as of 6am on May 12, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Nurse who went into shock after vaccination taken off ventilator A 31-year-old female nurse who suffered anaphylactic shock after receiving a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on May 10 was taken off a ventilator in the Intensive Care Unit of the Da Nang General Hospital on Tuesday after recovering sufficiently.