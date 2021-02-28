Vietnam should launch further research and development work for the 6G wireless network right now. (Source: Internet)



Hanoi (VNA) - Since the sixth-generation (6G) commercial network is expected to be introduced in 2030, Vietnam should launch further research and development work for the 6G wireless network right now, even though it has only recently rolled out 5G services on a trial basis, according to an industry insider.



Associate Professor, Dr Pham Thanh Giang, from the Institute of Information and Technology at the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, said that many countries have joined the race for 6G network development, such as the US, Finland, the Republic of Korea, China, and Japan.



The early involvement in 6G research and design would benefit enterprises a great deal, he said, stressing that once they own patents related to communications standards they would be able to reap substantial benefits through selling software and equipment.



Several technologies of potential are being considered as enablers for the 6G network, such as Free Space Optics, quantum communications, unmanned aerial vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), and big data analytics.



The application of the 6G network is expected to help build a super-smart society with smart houses, smart transport, and smart cities, to improve quality of life for citizens.

Though Vietnam has no infrastructure research for 6G development, it made relevant preparations while branching out its 5G network, Giang said, adding that it has also dug into how to optimise and control the new-generation wireless network while sharpening its focus on AI development.

He suggested that Vietnam tap into its potential and strengths to produce 6G terminal equipment, optimise the 6G network, study AI technology to handle data in the 6G network, and work on blockchain security./.

