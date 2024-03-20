Environment Canada to support sustainable development, resilience in Vietnam: ambassador Canada is committed to supporting and promoting sustainable development and resilience in the region and Vietnam, said its Climate Change Ambassador Catherine Stewart.

Environment Netherlands ready to assist Vietnam in sustainable sand mining, water management Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dang Quoc Khanh on March 18 had a working session with visiting Dutch Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management Mark Harbers, who expressed his country’s readiness to assist Vietnam in offshore sand mining, groundwater management, and mineral exploitation.

Environment Earth Hour 2024: Act together for common goal In response to the Earth Hour campaign that will take place on the evening of March 23rd, the Ministries of Natural Resources and Environment, and Industry and Trade, and the World Wide Fund for Nature in Vietnam (WWF-Vietnam) have called on people to join hands in reducing carbon footprint, towards net zero emissions.

Environment Measures to protect, restore, develop water resources in Vietnam discussed Climate change, sea level rise, saltwater intrusion and unsustainable water use fuel the water scarcity risks in Vietnam, said Tong Ngoc Thanh, director general of the National Centre for Water Resources Planning and Investigation (NAWAPI).