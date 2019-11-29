Politics NA Vice Chairman hosts leader of Asian Productivity Organisation National Assembly Vice Chairman Phung Quoc Hien hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 28 for Secretary-General of the Asian Productivity Organisation (APO) Achmad Kurnia Prawira Mochtan.

Politics Congratulations extended to Laos on National Day Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu led a delegation of the Foreign Ministry to visit the Lao Embassy in Hanoi on November 28 to offer greetings on the occasion of Laos’s 44th National Day (December 2, 1975-2019).

Politics Can Tho voters informed about outcomes of NA’s 8th session National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has informed voters in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho about the outcomes of the freshly concluded 8th session of the parliament.

Politics Deputy PM: Vietnam considers Mongolia important partner Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has said Vietnam considers Mongolia an important partner in the region and wants the bilateral traditional friendship to keep growing in the near future.