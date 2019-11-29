Vietnam, New Zealand seek to boost comprehensive partnership
Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung met with Speaker of New Zealand House of Representatives Trevor Mallard, as part of his working visit to the country from November 27-29.
At the working session between the Vietnamese delegation and Minister for Trade and Export Growth of New Zealand David Parker (Source: VNA)
Mallard underlined the significance of the visit in the context that the two countries are preparing to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the diplomatic ties, and strive to lift their comprehensive partnership to a new height.
The two sides need to continue their support for multilateralism and free trade, he said, affirming that New Zealand supports Vietnam’s stance and joint efforts by ASEAN member nations to find rational solutions to the East Sea issue on the basis of respect for international law.
For his part, Deputy PM Dung highly valued the positive development of the comprehensive partnership between the two countries in recent times, expressing his hope that the New Zealand Parliament will support the two countries to strengthen cooperation in all fields, especially defence – security, trade, investment, agriculture, education, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchange.
He called on New Zealand to continue its provision of development aid for Vietnam, focusing on the fields of education-training, agriculture, climate change adaptation, and disaster risk management. Besides, he also asked the parliament and the government of New Zealand to continue facilitating the Vietnamese community there.
In meetings with leaders of a number of ministries of New Zealand, Deputy PM Dung proposed the two sides to work closely to promote the resumption of direct flights, towards facilitating trade and tourism development, and expanding people-to-people exchanges.
He hoped that New Zealand will continue to support Vietnam in training human resources for the aviation industry, especially pilots and aviation engineers.
Receiving Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Ben King, and representatives from the Ministry for Primary Industries and the New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE), Dung proposed the two foreign ministries to promote delegation exchanges and high-level meetings in the coming time, thus strengthening mutual trust and understanding between the two peoples./.