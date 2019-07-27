Deputy Director General Dinh Dang Quang presents gifts to war invalids and ill soldiers at the nursing centre for national contriubtors in Phu Tho province. (Photo: VNA)

- The State-run Vietnam News Agency (VNA) has organised various activities to pay tribute to war martyrs and invalids on the occasion of the 72nd Day of War Invalids and Martyrs (July 27).A delegation led by VNA Deputy Director General Dinh Dang Quang visited and presented gifts to war invalids and ill soldiers at a nursing centre for national contributors in the northern province of Phu Tho on July 27.Meanwhile, a delegation of VNA’s representative office in the southern region in collaboration with medical workers from Ho Chi Minh City on July 27 organised a programme to provide free health check-ups for and present gifts to State policy families and disadvantaged ethnic people in Phuoc Nam commune, Thuan Nam district, south central province of Ninh Thuan.Since its establishment on September 15, 1945, the VNA has always been loyal to the Party and people’s revolutionary cause. During the wars for national independence, the agency’s correspondents and technicians were present at all battlefields to report on the victories of the army and people across the country and expose crimes and plots by enemies.More than 260 VNA journalists were killed on duty during the war, which was a great loss but also a pride of the VNA - the first press agency awarded the titles of the hero of the people’s armed forces and the labour hero during the renewal period.The Vietnam Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27) is a special chance for the entire country to commemorate millions of martyrs and war invalids who sacrificed their lives and health during the wars.In 1947, just two years after President Ho Chi Minh delivered the declaration of independence, the first decree on preferential policies for war invalids and fallen soldiers was issued.The same year, July 27 was designated as the national war invalids day, which was later renamed the War Invalids and Martyrs Day, to call on the entire community to support war invalids and martyrs’ families in acknowledgement of their contributions to the nation.-VNA