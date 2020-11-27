At the session (Photo: VNA)

Kien Giang (VNA) - The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and authorities in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang held a working session on November 27 to review communications cooperation in the 2013-20 period and sign another for 2020-25.

VNA General Director Nguyen Duc Loi pledged to further promote Kien Giang’s images, people, potential, and advantages, particularly those in the maritime economy, among domestic and foreign investors.

Loi, who is also a member of the Party Central Committee, said VNA is a Government agency that publishes official Party and State information and documents, provides information for the Party and State, and collects and disseminates information via different forms of journalism to serve mass media outlets and domestic and foreign readers.

It has bureaus in all the 63 cities and provinces nationwide and in many important places around the world, an advantage no other Vietnamese press agency has, he said.

For his part, Chairman of the Kien Giang Provincial People’s Committee Lam Minh Thanh thanked the news agency for reporting on the province’s socio-economic and security-defence activities, popularising its landscapes and people at home and abroad.

He expressed his hope that VNA would continue to promote the province’s achievements in all fields, particularly the implementation of a resolution from the provincial Party Organisation’s congress for the 2020-25 term, and communications work for residents on islands and in border regions and ethnic minority and religious communities./.