General Director of Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Nguyen Duc Loi (centre) in his trip to China (Photo: VNA)

– General Director of Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Nguyen Duc Loi met head of the Communist Party of China Central Committee’s Propaganda Department Huang Kunming in Beijing, China on April 26 morning, as part of his working trip from April 24-28.Huang said traditional friendship between the two Parties and States has been growing in diverse areas, including press and media cooperation.He expressed his belief that the visit will further deepen collaboration between Xinhua News Agency and the VNA, thereby promoting China – Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.The VNA General Director expressed his delight at visiting China at the invitation of Xinhua News Agency on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the signing of cooperation agreement between the two news agencies.He informed the host about the outcomes of his talks with leader of Xinhua News Agency and wished that press agencies of both counties would increase exchanges to share experience in new media development.During talks with President of Xinhua News Agency Cai Mingzhao earlier on April 25,Nguyen Duc Loi briefed the host on the VNA’s achievements over the past years, adding that as mouthpieces of the governments, both sides play an active role in stepping up the bilateral friendship.He asked both sides to enhance the exchange of young reporters and editors and continue with training courses for VNA staff.Cai, for his part, introduced Xinhua News Agency’s achievements since both sides signed the professional cooperation agreement for 2017-2020 in Hanoi in May 2017. He added that Xinhua is focusing on multimedia development.The host proposed facilitating visits by high-ranking leaders of the two agencies, extending collaboration and sharing television news and press photos.In the morning the same day, the VNA delegation paid a working trip to the headquarters of the People’s Daily.President of the People’s Daily Li Baoshan and VNA General Director Loi affirmed that high-ranking visits by the two countries’ leaders in 2017 consolidated the friendship between the two Parties and States, thereby boosting ties between their mainstream press agencies, and between People’s Daily and the VNA and Nhan dan (People) newspaper in particular.They highlighted orientations for the future press development as well as comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries’ Parties, States and people.Visiting Binhai new area of China’s Tianjin city on April 27, the VNA delegation learned about its economic development model.In the afternoon the same day, Politburo member and Secretary of the Tianjin municipal Party Committee Li Hongzhong hosted a reception for the Vietnamese guests.Li said Tianjin and Vietnamese localities have conducted regular exchanges, and Tianjin firms will arrive in Vietnam to share experience and seek investment opportunities.Nguyen Duc Loi, in reply, said with economic, scientific and financial potential, Tianjin city will thrive in the near future and further cooperate with Vietnamese localities.Vietnamese Ambassador to China Dang Minh Khoi also joined the delegation’s activities.-VNA