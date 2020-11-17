Society Infographic Glorious historic tasks of Liberation News Agency In its 15 years of establishment and development during a glorious period of national history (October 1960 - May 1976), the “Thong tan xa giai phong” (Liberation News Agency) successfully completed its tasks and actively contributed to the history of the army and the people of South Vietnam in particular and the whole nation in general.

Society Infographic Soldier-journalists of Liberation News Agency During its over 15 years of operation, between 1960 and 1976, the Liberation Press Agency (LPA) - the wartime southern advance element of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) - made illustrious achievements, contributing to the victory of the US resistance war.