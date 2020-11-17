Vietnam News Agency ranks third in IT application
The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has just announced the results of assessing and ranking the level of information technology application by state agencies in 2019. According to the rankings, Vietnam News Agency ranks third in IT application.
VNA
