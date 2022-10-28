Society Infographic Six Vietnamese universities named in THE World University Rankings Six Vietnamese universities have been listed in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2023, which includes nearly 1,800 universities across 104 countries and regions, the largest and most diverse of its kind to date.

Society Infographic 68 years of Hanoi’s Liberation Day In the 68 years since liberation and, especially, in the 36 years of renovation, Hanoi’s economy has continuously grown at a high rate. Along with economic development, social welfare has also seen outstanding achievements, creating new momentum to raise the city’s stature amid extensive integration.

Society Infographic Vietnamese localities named in UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities Five Vietnamese localities have been listed in the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities (GNLC), which supports and improves the practice of lifelong learning in cities worldwide.

Society Infographic Tien Yen-Mong Cai expressway in Quang Ninh province The Tien Yen - Mong Cai route is 63 km long, passing through four localities: Tien Yen, Dam Ha, Hai Ha and Mong Cai city.