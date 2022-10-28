Vietnam News Agency re-elected to OANA Executive Board
The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) was re-elected to the Executive Board of the Organisation of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) for 2022 - 2025 on the last working day of the 18th OANA General Assembly in Tehran of Iran on October 25.
