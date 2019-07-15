At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Tien Giang (VNA) – The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and the People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang signed an information cooperation agreement in the locality on July 15.



Accordingly, the VNA will work with the province to provide media outlets and public at home and abroad with correct and latest news about every aspect of local development, including socio-political, economic and cultural lives.



It will also popularise effective business models and promptly refute wrongful information that could cause harmful impact on the province.



Both sides agreed to raise public awareness of issues regarding administration building, administrative reform, anti-corruption, and wastefulness prevention.



Further attention will be paid to popularising the provincial Governance and Public Administration Index (PAPI) for the 2019-2020 period, and activities to improve the provincial competitiveness index.



Other contents include the national target programme on new-style rural area development and sustainable poverty reduction for the 2019-2020 period, the provincial trade and investment promotion, global integration, prospect of tourism development, investment attraction policies, and the potential and strengths of Tien Giang.



Speaking at the event, VNA General Director Nguyen Duc Loi said over the past nearly 75 years, the agency has become a strong news corporation in Southeast Asia with 63 domestic and 30 foreign bureaus, releasing 60 press publications and multimedia news in service of policymaking for Party and State leaders. It has also partnered with 40 major news agencies worldwide.



As the national news agency and strategic news provider of the Party and State, the VNA is providing correct, objective, reliable and latest news for domestic and foreign media outlets, as well as important publications such as reference news, special reference documents for local authorities, he said.



He expressed his hope that the provincial authorities would continue creating favourable conditions for VNA reporters and journalists to work in the locality in line with the law.



Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Van Huong said the agreement is one of the important needs to raise public awareness of political, socio-economic, scientific-technological situation in the country, the region and the world.



He added that the provincial authorities will closely coordinate with the VNA in implementing the agreement for the best outcomes, and committed all possible support to VNA reporters and journalists to work in the province.-VNA