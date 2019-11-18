Politics Deputy PM receives Japan’s Kanagawa Governor Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on November 18 received Governor of Japan’s Kanagawa prefecture Kuroiwa Yuji now on a working visit to Vietnam.

Politics Congratulations to new President of Sri Lanka Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong on November 18 sent a message of congratulations to Nandasena Gotabaya Rajapaksa on his election as President of Sri Lanka.

Politics NA passes resolution on development in ethnic, mountainous regions The 14th National Assembly passed a resolution approving the comprehensive plan on socio-economic development for ethnic minority groups, disadvantaged and mountainous regions with 89.44 percent of approval, during the ongoing eighth session in Hanoi on November 18.

Politics Top leader requests prompt settlement of serious corruption cases Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong urged relevant agencies to complete dealing with serious corruption cases on schedule, while addressing a meeting of the standing board of the Central Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption in Hanoi on November 18.