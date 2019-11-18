Vietnam officially becomes Chair of ADMM, ADMM Plus
The Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence has officially assumed the role of Chair of ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) and ADMM Plus for 2020.
Defence Minister Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich (R) receives the token from Thai Deputy Prime Minister Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan (Photo: VNA)
Bangkok (VNA) – The Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence has officially assumed the role of Chair of ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) and ADMM Plus for 2020.
At a ceremony held in Bangkok on November 18, Politburo member, Vice Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Defence Minister Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich received the token of the Chair of ADMM and ADMM Plus from Thai Deputy Prime Minister Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan.
Speaking at the event, Lich congratulated Thai Defence Ministry and Gen. Wongsuwan for successfully completing the role of Chair of ADMM and ADMM Plus during 2019, adding that their achievements will lay a foundation for Vietnam to hold the chairmanship for 2020 and their initiatives will continue to be promoted.
Amid rapid and complicated developments in the region and the world, he highlighted the need to form close connectivity, especially within the ASEAN Political – Security Community.
According to him, the next year holds great significance for both ASEAN and Vietnam, marking the fifth founding anniversary of ASEAN Community and the 25th anniversary of Vietnam’s membership in the bloc.
Since joining the grouping, Vietnam has extensively joined ASEAN’s cooperation fields, including national defence-security and enhancing ties among member states as well as between them and partners, with the first ADMM Plus held in Hanoi, he said, adding that ASEAN has later witnessed constructive contributions by partners to improving its active and effective response to regional security challenges.
He said Vietnam is delighted to welcome partners back to the place where the ADMM Plus mechanism was created 10 years ago to build an integrated ASEAN Community in line with the theme of ASEAN Year 2020 “Cohesive and Responsive” chosen by Vietnam./.
