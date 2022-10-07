Vietnam, Palestine step up people-to-people exchanges
President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga on October 7 reiterated Vietnamese people’s solidarity with and support for Palestinians.
At a reception for a delegation of the Palestinian National Liberation Movement (Fatah) led by permanent member of its Central Committee’s Secretariat Jibril Rajoub in Hanoi, Nga said Vietnamese people always bear in mind Palestinians’ support to Vietnam during its struggle for national liberation, as well as the present cause of national construction and development.
Vietnamese have also shared difficulties of Palestinians, and backed their efforts in dialogues and peacefully addressing conflicts, the ambassador emphasised.
She suggested the two countries organise more activities to promote solidarity, friendship and cooperation between their peoples, and affirmed that VUFO will coordinate with the Palestinian Embassy to launch activities popularising the land, people, culture and economy of Palestine, enhance cultural and sport exchanges, and connect businesses of the two countries.
For his part, Rajoub congratulated Vietnam on achievements the country has recorded in national development, saying Vietnam’s successful fulfillment of its non-permanent membership at the UN Security Council vividly demonstrates its sound foreign policy.
The official expressed his wish for stronger solidarity and friendship between Vietnamese and Palestine people./.
