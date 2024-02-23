Politics NA Standing Committee wraps up 30th meeting The National Assembly Standing Committee wrapped up its 30th meeting in Hanoi on February 22 after a day of sitting.

Politics Four Vietnamese officers to depart for UN peacekeeping missions The Ministry of National Defence held a ceremony in Hanoi on February 22 to present the President’s decision to send four military officers to the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping missions in the Central African Republic, South Sudan and Abyei area.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on February 22 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics NA Standing Committee convenes 30th meeting The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee convened its 30th meeting in Hanoi on February 22, with its agenda focusing on five major contents.