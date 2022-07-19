New generation fighters of the US Air Force are on display at the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

London (VNA) - A Vietnamese delegation led by Colonel Le Quang Tuyen, deputy director of the General Department of Defence Industry, has attended the Farnborough International Airshow 2022 (FIA 2022), at the invitation of the British Defence Ministry and the FIA 2022 Organising Committee.



Taking place from July 18- 22 at Farnborough Airport, the exhibition attracts more than 1,500 companies from 96 countries and is expected to welcome around 80,000 visitors from all over the world.



The Vietnamese delegation's participation in the expo aims to learn new technologies and experiences to hold the first international defence exhibition in the country, scheduled for December.



The FIA is one of the largest airshows in the world, held every two years under the auspices of the British government and Ministry of Defence. It will host leading innovators from the aerospace, aviation and defence industries and beyond.





Airplanes using electric motors will soon become a trend in the future. (Photo: VNA)

The FIA 2022 is expected to bring many business cooperation opportunities to the aviation industry after delaying four years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



According to the FIA organising committee, commercial aviation contracts with a total value of around 192 billion dollars were signed in the 2018 edition, almost double that of 2016.



The event includes main activities such as the presentation of the most advanced aeronautical products, thematic seminars, and meetings on the sidelines of the show to promote exchanges between manufacturers and users as well as to seek collaboration opportunities./.