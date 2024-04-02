Vietnam, Peru strengthen cooperation in auditing
General Auditor of the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) Ngo Van Tuan had a working session with Comptroller General of Peru Nelson Eduardo Shack Yalta in Lima on April 1 to seek stronger bilateral cooperation.
Hailing the Office of the Comptroller General’s experience in maintaining transparency and accountability for the government, Tuan expressed his hope to promote bilateral collaboration through expanding delegation exchanges, and enhancing the sharing of expertise and training cooperation.
The official shared Vietnam’s experience in carrying out cooperative audit on sustainable development goals, and affirmed that the visit by the Vietnamese delegation to Peru on the occasion of the 30th anniversary Vietnam-Peru diplomatic relations will contribute to strengthening bilateral partnership in the field.
Vietnam also shared experiences on the process of cooperative auditing in the management of water resources in Mekong River basin in line with the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals. The work was conducted simultaneously by the audit institutions of Vietnam, Thailand and Myanmar under the chair of the SAV, said Tuan.
For his part, Shack Yalta affirmed that the Office of the Comptroller General of Peru is willing to work with Vietnam in areas of its strengths, while further cooperating with the SAV.
He said he believes the SAV delegation’s visit will lay a firm foundation for cooperation between the two audit agencies and the two countries.
At the working session, the two sides exchanged information om the structure, missions and achievements that they have gained recently, and agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding between the two agencies at an early date./.