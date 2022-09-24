Vietnam plans to vaccinate under-5 children against COVID-19 if there’s scientific basis
The Ministry of Health has just sent a document to the People's Committees of provinces and cities, asking them to calculate the number of children from 6 months old to under 5 years old to prepare a plan on COVID-19 vaccination for them when there are enough conditions and scientific basis.
In its document, the ministry stressed that this is an important and urgent mission.
According to the ministry, the country has to date administered over 259 million doses of vaccines against COVID-19 for those aged from five.
Localities were asked to propose the need to use vaccines for each age group of children from six months old to under one year old, those from one to under two, from two to under three, from three to under four, and from four to under five; and sent them to the Institutes of Hygiene and Epidemiology, the Pasteur Institute in the regions before September 30.
The information should be sent to the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology before October 10, and then the Ministry of Health by October 15./.