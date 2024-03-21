Politics South Sudan wants to promote multifaceted cooperation with Vietnam: President Vietnamese Ambassador to Egypt and South Sudan Nguyen Huy Dung on March 20 presented the Vietnamese President's credentials to President of South Sudan Salvar Kiir Mayardit.

Politics Vietnam contributing to realising objectives of Francophone Community: Deputy FM Vietnam will continue contributing to realising the three key objectives of the Strategic Framework on Francophone Community Cooperation for the 2023-2030 period, said Deputy Foreign Minister Do Hung Viet.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 21 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Ha Nam, Laos’ Oudomxay step up cooperation The northern province of Ha Nam and Oudomxay province of Laos will strengthen cultural exchanges and expand cooperation in various fields towards further tightening the durable and comprehensive friendship between the two localities, said Vice Secretary of the Ha Nam provincial Party Committee Dinh Thi Lua.