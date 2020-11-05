Vietnam pledges to ensure safety for foreigners
Illustrative image (Photo: internet)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam will strengthen security measures to ensure safety for foreigners who are living and working in the country, including Russian citizens, stated Deputy Spokesman of the Foreign Ministry Duong Hoai Nam at a regular meeting of the ministry in Hanoi on November 5.
Regarding information about a Russian citizen attacked in Nha Trang city, the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa, Nam said according to the provincial authorities, on October 26, the Russian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City worked with the Khanh Hoa Department of Foreign Affairs, asking for the case to be clarified.
Local police said that they arrested the suspect and is investigating the case, according to the Deputy Spokesman.
The Foreign Ministry has cooperated closely with the Khanh Hoa provincial authorities to continue clarifying the case, while requiring them to strengthen security measures and strictly punish the attacker to ensure order and safety for foreigners living and working in Khanh Hoa province, including Russian citizens, Nam said./.