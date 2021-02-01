Vietnam posts 31 more COVID-19 cases on first day of February
Vietnam recorded 31 new COVID-19 infections, including one imported case, over the last 12 hours from 6am on February 1, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Checking temperature for a shopper at a wet market (Photo: VNA)
Of the new community cases, 17 are from Hai Duong, five from Quang Ninh, four from Hanoi, two from Gia Lai, one from Bac Giang, and one from Binh Duong.
Most patients are linked to the fresh COVID-19 outbreak in Chi Linh city in northern Hai Duong province.
Meanwhile, the one imported case was quarantined upon arrival in Ho Chi Minh City.
The national tally so far hit 1,850 cases, including 963 domestically infected. The number of cases linked to the latest outbreaks since January 27 totalled 270.
Meanwhile, 1,460 cases have been given the all-clear. The death toll remains at 35.
Among those still under treatment, eight have tested negative for the novel coronavirus once, five twice, and two thrice.
A total of 26,861 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-affected areas are under quarantine across the country./.