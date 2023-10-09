Business Quang Ninh aims to develop modern IP system Under a planning approved by the Prime Minister for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050, the northern province of Quang Ninh has 23 industrial parks (IP), the largest number among localities across the country.

Business Revenue of SOEs surges 29% in 2022 The total revenue of Vietnam’s 827 State-owned enterprises (SOEs) recorded a year-on-year surge of 29% to 2.75 quadrillion VND (112.89 billion USD) last year, according to a Government report sent to the National Assembly.

Business Credit growth expected to improve in remaining months: Experts Thanks to drastic efforts by the Government, credit growth is expected to increase positively in the last months of this year, helping ease difficulties for businesses and propelling forward the development of the economy.