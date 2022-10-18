Vietnam prepares to include rotavirus vaccine in expanded immunisation programme
Illustrative image (Photo: Vinmec)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam is expected to receive over 100,000 doses of rotavirus vaccine next year for pilot use before making them available in its expanded programme on immunisation (EPI) that offers free vaccination to under-1 children.
According to the Ministry of Health, its competent agencies are seeking permission for the reception of the vaccine supported by the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI).
As planned, related training will be held in late 2022, with the doses arriving in the country in February 2023. They will first be used in vaccination programmes, particularly in disadvantaged areas, before becoming part of the EPI.
To date, the number of vaccines under the EPI has amounted to about 10.
In the long run, the Government has issued a resolution on the roadmap to increase the diversity of the vaccines in the programme, which plans the use of those against Rotavirus from 2022-2023, pneumococcal disease from 2025, cervical cancer from 2026, and seasonal flu from 2030./.