Vietnam presents 500,000 USD to help Laos battle COVID-19
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 30 extended his sympathy to his Lao counterpart Phankham Viphavanh and informed him on the provision of 500,000 USD in urgent aid from the Vietnamese Party, State and people to help Laos battle the new COVID-19 resurgence.
A deserted street during COVID-19 lockdown in Luang Prabang, Laos (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
In his message, PM Chinh spoke highly of stringent preventive measures applied by the Lao Government, voicing his sympathy over the country’s current hardships and challenges.
In addition to the aid grant, the Government leader of Vietnam requested the Ministry of Health and relevant agencies to promptly share experience in curbing the spread of the pandemic with Laos, along with sending experts and medical supplies that the neighbouring country needs in the fight against COVID-19.
The Vietnamese PM expressed his belief that under the leadership of PM Phankham Viphavanh, as well as determination and solidarity of Lao agencies and people, Laos will soon bring COVID-19 under control for socio-economic recovery and sustainable development.
During a virtual discussion with his Lao counterpart Bounfeng Phoummalaysith on April 29, Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long said that the Vietnamese Party and State had decided to present Laos with 200 ventilators, 2 million medical facemasks, 10 tonnes of chloromin, and other medical supplies.
The Vietnamese Ministry of Health will send experts to help Laos set up a system of testing labs as soon as possible, he said, adding that those with expertise in establishing COVID-19 treatment hospitals will also be dispatched to the neighbouring nation.
Immediately after the start of the latest COVID-19 resurgence in Laos in April, the Vietnamese Government offered 1,000 sets of protective clothing, 160,000 medical face masks, one RT-PCR machine and 7,150 testing kits worth about 300,000 USD in total.
Vietnamese sectors, localities and businesses, together with the Vietnamese community and firms operating in Laos have also provided support to Laos to help the country in the fight against COVID-19.
Laos had logged 85 new COVID-19 infections on April 30, raising the national tally to 757. Of them, 708 cases were recorded since April 18. The country reported zero deaths./.