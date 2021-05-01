Politics Muong Te border district prepares for elections The election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 term is one of the most important political events of the year. Given the significance, the border district of Muong Te in northern mountainous Lai Chau province quickly developed plans and conducted preparations to ensure compliance with regulations and promote propaganda efforts.

Politics Ambassador reviews Vietnam's month-long UNSC Presidency One of Vietnam’s top priorities in its agenda as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC) for 2020-2021 is to strengthen the role of regional and sub-regional organisations, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy told the Vietnam News Agency on April 29.

Politics Vietnam, Hong Kong foster collaboration Vietnamese Consul General to Hong Kong Pham Binh Dam on April 29 was received by Chief Executive of Hong Kong Carrie Lam, as he began his tenure in the Chinese special administrative region.

Politics Vietnam always treasures strategic partnership with Singapore: Party official Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung had talks via videoconference with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and head of the external relations commission of Singapore’s ruling People’s Action Party (PAP), Vivian Balakrishnan, on April 29.