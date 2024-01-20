Vietnamese organisations and individuals in the Kansai region have donated 600,000 JPY (over 4,000 USD) to help residents in earthquake-hit Suzu and Wajima cities. (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – Vietnamese organisations and individuals in the Kansai region have donated 600,000 JPY (over 4,000 USD) to help residents in earthquake-hit Suzu and Wajima cities, Japan’s Ishikawa prefecture.

At a ceremony on January 19 to present the relief at the office of Ishikawa prefecture in Osaka, Vietnamese General Consul in Osaka Ngo Trinh Ha extended his sympathy to the earthquake victims, and expressed his hope that the authority of the prefecture will continue to help Vietnamese nationals in the quake-hit localities to overcome difficulties.



Chief representative of Ishikawa prefecture in Osaka Yukinori Yamashita thanked the timely support from the Vietnamese community in Kansai, seeing this a source of encouragement for the prefecture to get through this tough time.



Ishikawa was one of the Japanese localities hit by the massive earthquake on January 1. All Vietnamese living near the quake's epicenter were safely relocated to shelters where they were provided with necessary supplies. According to statistics, about 5,000 Vietnamese people are living in Ishikawa, of them about 600 were affected by the earthquake./.